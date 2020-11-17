To the editor:
I cannot stand or condone the actions of those who want to move the statue of Hannah Duston from its present location.
Why? Are they ashamed of how she handled the situation she was in? Why move it? We should be celebrating her New England fortitude.
What is the reason for this move? If you don’t approve of what she did, I just have one question: What would you have done?
My “momma tiger” instincts want to jump right in and give her captors what they deserve. To be forced to witness the murder of my 6 week old baby would’ve been unbearable.
As for scalping her captors after she and her companions had killed them, that was brilliant. Others who found their bodies probably believed they were killed by American Indians. They never would believe that a woman settler was capable of such an act.
Yes, we should be proud of Hannah Duston as one of the preeminent frontier women. And we should be ashamed of the actions of those who took her captive and killed her child.
Beth Pasco
Haverhill