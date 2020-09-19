To the editor:
There are so many reasons for casting a vote for President Donald Trump, I doubt I’ll be able to limit them to the 250 words allotted by the editor.
If none of your children or grandchildren has a developmental disability, you don’t need to be outraged about 80% of a $2 trillion tax cut going to the top 1% while Trump’s Department of Education makes cuts to the Special Olympics.
If none of your children or grandchildren is in the military, no need to be outraged about how Trump protects Russian President Vladimir Putin when the Kremlin puts a bounty on the heads of American military members in Afghanistan.
All of your family might be white, so you don’t have to be outraged about Trump’s comments about African countries, calling COVID-19 the “China flu” and saying we need more immigrants from Norway.
You probably don’t believe African American athletes have the right to protest peaceably, though I’m pretty sure you’re against poor African-Americans protesting violently.
If you don’t have any life-threatening medical issues, then why would you be outraged Trump doesn’t want them covered in your medical insurance? He’s not ruining your world, and you don’t realize how he’s ruining the world for other people.
These voters aren’t bad people; they don’t understand the effects of their political decisions on others whom they don’t know very well because they don’t share their experiences.
One demonstration I’m sure that has outraged everyone was witnessing Trump, on live television, imitating how Parkinson’s disease affected a news reporter.
Patricia Nolet
Haverhill