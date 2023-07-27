North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.