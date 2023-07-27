To the Editor:
As President Johnson so clearly stated in 1965 when he issued his Affirmative Action Executive Order regarding employment and college admissions in our country, “You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains... bring him up to the starting line of a race, and then say, ‘You are free to compete with all the others,’ and believe that you have been completely fair.”
LBJ’s commentary is as true now as in 1965 because it takes more than a couple of generations to eradicate the chains of inequality produced by 240 years of slavery followed by 100 years of segregation given how entrenched these racially based inequalities remain in our country.
Bob Pokress
Andover
