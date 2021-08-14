To the editor:
Seven years ago, the world lost a brilliant actor, comedic genius and a wonderful person, Robin Williams, to Lewy Body Dementia, a disease that he had no idea that he was afflicted with.
Shortly after his passing, I had the pleasure to meet with his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, to talk about his symptoms and her mission to raise awareness of this neurological disorder. I also have been diagnosed with it and am living with this neurological disorder every day.
I urge anyone who may experience any symptoms — such as cognitive fluctuations, Parkinson’s like symptoms, and behavioral changes — to immediately alert their doctor so that they can be properly diagnosed. The earlier, the better.
If you would like additional information about Lewy Body Dementia and its symptoms, please contact the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org.
John L. O’Brien
Register of Deeds
Southern Essex District