To the editor:
Having been born and raised in Methuen, I still have a high interest in that area. I sometimes read the newspapers up here, but I find it hard to relate.
I came accross an obit regarding a Ray Goulet, originally from Lawrence, who died at 99 years of age. He was on the first wave at Omaha Beach, was fluent in French, and they tried to use him as an interperter but he was put on other duties.
Why my interest? I remember him as a regular customer at my folks’ place, Miville’s Bakery, on Hampshire and Common streets. And for some reason he always seem to give me a hard time. I was a kid at the time and coming off of his recent experiences it is probably understandable.
Anyway fast forward 25 years. He was very instrumental supplying me in electrical fixtures, lighting and the like for my restaurant, the 1859, in Methuen. I feel sad that I never knew the side of the man and his accomplishments. As a veteran I certainly would have paid him homage for his endeavors. He passed in a nursing home in Portsmouth, N.H.
Peter Miville
Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
