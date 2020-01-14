To the editor:
I offer no apology for what I am writing. If you disagree or find my position offensive, I'm perfectly fine with that. We can agree to disagree.
I have lived through numerous presidencies in my lifetime, I have never seen a president scrutinized 24/7 over every word he speaks and every facial expression, decision and handshake.
No, our current president is not perfect — far from it. No president or person is, including you and me. No, he doesn't use the flowery language of a professional politician.
I am ashamed by the ruthless, means spirited, hateful, cruel, biased people who display themselves as having no civic pride, morals, ethics, decency or respect for our country's traditions and values.
My elders taught me many years ago to respect our president, whether I voted for that person or not.
The media who feel they have the right to perpetuate blatant lies and fabricate "facts" for a "good story" are dividing our country beyond belief. Most only report the negative "news" and never the accomplishments of our president.
However, I know he truly loves the United States and works tirelessly to make things better for us all. He is very different than what we've become accustomed to, thank goodness.
The people who would rather see our country fail than help him do his job: If you can't be part of the solution, then at least don't be part of the problem.
I personally want our president, Donald J. Trump, as I did his predecessors, to succeed.
Rep. Fred Doucette
New Hampshire Chairman
Donald Trump for President