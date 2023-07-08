To the editor:
Before we start condemning students for taking out loans that they cannot repay, we should look at the larger picture.
Society , schools and parents all tell students that they must go to college to have a chance at a decent job with benefits to support themselves. Unfortunately, the cost at private universities is beyond affordable with an average cost of $60,000 per year. Public schools such as UNH come in at about $35,000. Without family wealth the only path is student loans.
Bankruptcy laws do not apply to student loans, so students who cannot meet minimum monthly payments see their loan amount increase. One teacher saw his $50,000 loan increase to $200,000 due to compounding interest.
This problem is creating a significant drag on the economy as students postpone buying a home, getting married, or starting a family. Compare our students with those in Germany with no college tuition and fees totaling about $1,000 per year.
This situation is even worse for minorities who have little legacy wealth and now lack access to affirmative action that Clarence Thomas used to get into Yale Law school. The $400 billion price tag for Biden’s proposal covered only about 20% of the two $2 trillion student debt inflated greatly by compounded interest and was designed to give students a chance at loan pay back.
The corporation bailout during COVID-19 was double this amount with no complaints from anyone.Congress needs to act now .
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
