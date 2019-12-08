To the editor:
After ending a busy day doing stuff, I made the mistake of turning on the 6 o’clock news. The impeachment "hearing" was on. I saw four law school professors offering expert testimony.
Expert testimony is opinion, not fact. Any lawyer who has ever tried even one case knows that expert witnesses never precede fact witnesses. You need facts in evidence before the experts can render their opinion on those facts. That is basic to our system of justice.
What I saw on TV is nothing less sinister than the sham trials we see in other despotic countries. There is something very dangerous going on in Washington, much more dangerous than anything Presidents Trump, Clinton or Nixon ever did.
Our Congress is subverting our laws and the very essence of American jurisprudence. Everyone should be alarmed and outraged.
Put aside your partisan feelings and recognize that we are becoming a banana republic. We deserve more than what Washington is delivering.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill