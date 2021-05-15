To the editor:
Regarding the story, "A Century of Shawsheen Village," on Sunday, May 9, William Wood's motivations for creating Shawsheen also include the hit his image took as the villain of the Bread and Roses Strike of 1912. (If course the Industrial Workers of the World strike leaders were even more widely demonized, and eventually persecuted by the feds and others.)
But, as noted, Shawsheen was an attempt at an idealized industrial village for management only. Actual millworkers need not apply.
Jim Beauchesne
Arlington