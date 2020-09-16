To the editor:
Thank you for your kind coverage of the "Back the Blue" event held Sept. 11 at the North Andover rotary and other locations. The gathering was inspiring, while across the country a movement to defund the police has gathered strength, even among our own elected representatives.
The turnout of energized citizens inspired me, and the response from folks driving by was overwhelmingly positive.
I'm writing dismayed at the headline "Supporting police: Residents of North Andover, Haverhill, other Valley communities say 'Blue Lives Matter.'"
As you surely are aware, the phrase "Blue Lives Matter" has drawn controversy and become divisive. No sign in our North Andover gathering included that phrase. Your use of it in the headline is a misrepresentation, one which pits us against other groups out there.
These words certainly matter.
Wendy Wakeman
North Andover