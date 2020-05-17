To the editor:
Whose welfare do President Donald Trump and Republicans care about? Spoiler alert: It's not ours.
In his rush to "get the economy moving again," Trump talks casually and dispassionately about the resulting hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths as a cost of doing business for getting his economic numbers back up before the election.
He's pushing states to lift restrictions and precautions, even those where the number of cases are still increasing out of control. He even suppressed a detailed Centers for Disease Control blueprint on how to safely reopen state economies in favor of his own team's vague guidelines.
Trump is also using the crisis to accelerate his rollback of environmental protections, including easing limits on ash and toxic metals/chemicals emissions from coal-fired power plants, thereby increasing the very health problems that make people more likely to die from the coronavirus.
To top it off, he has joined a lawsuit brought by Republican-controlled states to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, thereby taking away health insurance from tens of millions of people just as laid-off workers are losing their employer-provided coverage.
Meanwhile, back in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes federal aid to the states and suggests that they can just declare bankruptcy. This would destroy their ability to function for decades. Who would sell them goods and services, or buy their bonds, if there is no guarantee that they would be paid back?
It's also an insidious, backdoor way to destroy public sector unions. In any bankruptcy, workers are always at at the back of the line after investors and other creditors get paid first. They would likely be left in the lurch as their pensions and retirement benefits are cancelled (most government workers do not participate in Social Security or Medicare).
McConnell also wants to shaft private sector workers. He wants a provision that would have displaced workers lose their unemployment benefits if they do not immediately return to work upon being recalled because they fear being infected due to a lack of safety precautions.
At the same time, he wants to indemnify employers against any liability if their workers do get sick or die due to negligence.
And, Trump is exacerbating this by suspending enforcement of safety regulations. So, workers get hit from three sides.
Finally, tucked deep inside the various relief packages are an array of tax cuts that specifically benefit people making over $1 million per year.
The bottom line is that Trump and Republicans don't care whether we live or die, as long as their corporate and billionaire donors reap their profits.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen