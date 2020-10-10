To the editor:
I am running for reelection as Rockingham County's register of deeds.
Under my direction and through modernization efforts, the Rockingham County Registry is the only office in the state that offers free online access to all indexes and images dating back to 1629. Access may be found at www.nhdeeds.org.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, I worked diligently to ensure the registry remain open by creating a safe environment for both public and staff. This was accomplished by having protective glass installed throughout the office utilizing federal grants in addition to implementing strict cleaning protocols.
This action guaranteed the continued accessibility to land records with no interruption in land acquisition opportunities for citizens of Rockingham County.
My other accomplishments include annual technology audits and upgrades of computer systems as needed, automation of billing and assessor transfers, website accessibility, electronic filing of documents, as well as a free property fraud alert system for property owners.
I manage a staff of 24, annually prepare and manage the budget, and have financial responsibility over revenue funds in excess of $50 million.
Industry leaders have found me to be an efficiency and technical expert on registry operations, and I have been asked to consult on systems upgrades of other registries.
As an attorney and president of the New Hampshire Register of Deeds Association, I possess the qualifications needed to successfully administer the office of register of deeds.
I humbly ask your readers for their vote Nov. 3.
Cathy Stacey
Salem, N.H.