To the editor:
Wouldn't it be great if we had free speech in this country, as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights?
Nowadays only that which agrees with the views of the ministries of truth in Silicon Valley, adjudicated by people such as Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey of Twitter, are allowed.
You may have read that there is a great purge under way to remove anyone who supports the president or disagrees with the current politically correct views of the corporately owned media.
I saw recently where a law is being proposed in Poland to fine social media companies over $2 million dollars for censoring instances of free speech, as long as the posts do not violate Polish law.
When Twitter and Facebook have the power to censor the president of the United States, something is seriously wrong.
When the president of Mexico is more concerned about social media censorship than our own Congress, something is wrong.
Wouldn't it be great to have free speech in this country?
Jay McClenaghan
Haverhill