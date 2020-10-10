To the editor:
Of the letters to the editor that I have been reading for over 60 years, I have never ever, ever enjoyed and agreed more with the subject of the recent letter by Tom Guarino titled, "Trump has delivered on his promises."
He could've chosen to attack Joe Biden like a hobo on a ham sandwich.
However, the writer brilliantly and astutely stuck with the policies of the Democratic Party, which are asinine, ludicrous and foolhardy.
I could not agree more with his predictions -- and mine too -- concerning Donald Trump Jr.
Ken Atkinson
Methuen