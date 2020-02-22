To the editor:
New Hampshire state Rep. Fred Doucette was at it again in his recent letter, proving again that the pen can fool us as much as the spoken word.
Doucette writes that President Donald Trump “collected nearly 130,000 primary votes, a record,”
Of course, he leaves out the nearly 300,000 votes that went to Democrats together in the primary. But why report what’s really going on, when it's more interesting to tell only half the story?
Naturally, he later gives Trump credit for a “booming economy with over 7 million new jobs.” You too can work in a minimum-wage job in New Hampshire for a whopping $10 per hour. Don't like $10? Then you can try South Dakota, or maybe redder-than-red South Carolina, and get $9 per hour. Such great jobs are being “created.”
But look at the stock market, suggest Trump’s supporters.
Well, less than half of all Americans keep their money in stocks. The lowest income Americans, Doucette says, see “wages rising fastest for lower income brackets.” That must mean all of those people can now work two minimum-wage, dead-end jobs.
Doucette cannot control himself and writes, "Trump is still facing obstruction and resistance from the Democrats."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the audacity to put through a law to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour. She went so far as the enact sensible gun control legislation when Trump suggested as much and then backtracked on his words.
Pelosi, socialist that she is, even wants to give parents with children or elders who need taking care of the same benefits that Massachusetts Republicans enacted — paid family leave.
I thought even Gov. Chris Sununu, great man of the people for New Hampshire, wanted that.
Alas, the good Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not bring those sorts of bills for a vote since he does not want to embarrass his “yellow” Republican senators who will vote “no” on family or income-related bills.
As far as taxes go, Republican voters are finally seeing the decades-old “no new taxes” rhetoric as a sham. Over the last 20 years, tax cuts have generally benefitted big corporations and the very wealthy, buying off Americans for a few dollars more each week in their paychecks.
But, perhaps, the funniest thing written by Doucette is this: Trump “thanks to his delivering on almost 320 campaign promises" is now seeing Americans “coalescing behind him." I thought it was 321 promises, yes?
Doucette forgets the 322 lies, by most accounts, written by Trump on Twitter. Or is it 5,538 lies?
Have the hills of New Hampshire finally gone to Doucette’s head? I read his letters often. If this is what Salem wants in a leader, woe betide us all.
Michael Veves
Haverhill