To the editor:
I read with great amusement the letter by Neil S. Lynch, which responded to my comments concerning Penn State University professor Michael Mann and the concept of free inquiry.
It's a crashing bore to have to explain the joke, so I waive the opportunity to dissect how he strolled right into my trap about the scientists I referenced, and how the point of my use of quotation marks around the phrase scientific community and its relationship to Mann's approach was apparently missed.
It's no matter.
The most interesting part was his assertion that author Mark Steyn, whom Mann has sued for defamation, is harassing Mann "on behalf of the oil and gas industries."
That is a very large claim indeed, and it is incumbent upon Lynch to provide credible evidence.
If he can factually demonstrate that such a claim is true, I shall bow to his wisdom and admit that he is more informed than I about that particular subject.
Matt May
Haverhill