To the editor:
In the name of simple decency, Bob Pokress’ ad hominem rant of March 30 cries out for rebuke. The writer obviously suffers from ”Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Instead of arrogantly claiming to be a mind-reading psychoanalyst, he could have stated specifically what policies of this administration he doesn’t like and present evidence to support his position. That’s what thoughtful contributors to this paper usually do.
His blanket attack on Jay Ambrose and President Donald Trump’s supporters just happens to include me, and Pokress knows nothing about me.
And, if Trump was the heartless tyrant that Pokress portrays him to be, he wouldn’t have put himself in a position to be savaged by ignorant blowhards in the media day in and day out. We should all be grateful for a leader courageous enough to actually lead and also bear the slings and arrows from the loony left.
How President Trump holds up under this incessant barrage of hate mongering is truly amazing.
Ambrose’s column of March 27, titled “Capitalism has served us well and can help us now,“ was a rational, factual and uplifting summary of just what a great country we live in and how grateful for capitalism we should be.
There could hardly be anything more contrasting than Pokress’s malicious, sullen and incoherent harangue.
This kind of coarsening of the public conversation is the last thing we need amid the crisis we all are now facing.
Richard Collins
Georgetown