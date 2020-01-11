To the editor:
Among recent quotes in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune have been some absolute “gems.”
Ed Brooks thanks the person who will not support an increase in the federal minimum wage, President Donald Trump, as he writes that Trump's hourly wage increases are helping us? One can only respond with “what?”
Democrats have had a bill stopped in the Senate that calls for a $15 per hour minimum wage, stopped by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
He also adds that Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort are guilty of “non-existent crimes.” Each has a paper trail of criminality, all were convicted by courts, and some admitted to guilt in return for lesser sentences.
But it gets better, and that's why the newspapers can be so entertaining. Reading letters people write can make us smile in bewilderment.
Bill Weimer uses the now-famous quote about an “alternative viewpoint.” This is another way of saying the earth is flat. He was unable to control himself, as what began as a thorough explanation of what he wrote in a letter turns into a bit of a temper tantrum.
He writes, "Democrats have no love for the Constitution." Quite a broad generalization that would be marked down in an MCAS exam.
He further writes that Democrats also have no love for the “fundamental process of innocence until proven guilty." I thought all those nasty liberals wanted to turn criminals into the street since they are all drug dealers, no?
Had he better control of his pen, he could have made a very strong point in his refuting what it was he said he did not write. He also claims that many in his family are in education. Perhaps his family had better speak to him about what goes on in some of America's classrooms.
I am a teacher. Teachers in my school teach sixth-graders about ancient Egyptian culture as well as geography of the Middle East. They combine this with the art classes who use drawings and paintings of pyramids with discussions about the Nile River valley.
In my school eighth-grade students are learning and memorizing portions of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.
To write that “Democrats have no love of the Constitution” smells of the insulting sort of language President Donald Trump uses. Over 50% of American voters did not choose Donald Trump last election. One ought not to dismiss such a vast number of one's fellow citizens.
I am disturbed and saddened to see letters that dismiss so many other Americans. Brooks and Weimer need to more carefully edit their writing — something we try to teach kids day after day to do in ninth-grade English class.
Kim Casey
Haverhill