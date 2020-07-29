To the editor:
I am one of the millions of American patients who fall in the “high risk” category for COVID-19. I was born with a congenital lung disease, which means if I contract the virus, the chances are more likely for me to experience severe complications or even death.
For patients like me, the coronavirus pandemic will not be over until scientists find a cure or vaccine and testing becomes widely available.
Given this harsh reality, I was extremely disappointed to see the Trump administration put in place rules that stand to hinder the ability of the American life science industry to effectively combat the virus.
President Trump just recently issued an executive order suspending several categories of work visa’s through the end of 2020 due to safety concerns related to COVID-19. And while the order may be well intentioned, it is so narrowly written that it only explicitly exempts scientists and researchers who are working “directly” to combat the virus.
It does not clarify any exemptions for those with specialties in testing and manufacturing, which are absolutely crucial elements to our response.
At a time when we are all looking to science for answers, the last thing we should be doing is limiting the ability of the medical community to bring in the best and brightest minds in the world needed to end the pandemic as quickly as humanly possible.
Christina Costello
North Andover