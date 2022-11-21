To the editor:
One only need wade into the initial parts of Theodore Xenakis’ “Polarization is for politicians, not the people” (Forum, Sunday, Nov. 20) to get a whiff of the cleanser he uses in an effort to disinfect the ailing, infirmed image of the Republican Party.
To assert that Republicans “for the most part take the stance of those Americans who yearn to restore the country’s past exceptionalism on the world stage, and the adoption of more conservative governance. They are less reckless than Democrats.” Really? Please explain how Republican election denialism, climate change denialism, immigrant demonization, autocrat adulation, conspiracy theory peddling, and aversion for truth make America great again.
The pungency becomes almost intolerable when Xenakis grieves, “Traditional American values are demonized as racist, homophobic, misogynistic and every other flavor of white male malevolence.” Republican culture wars have something to do with this, combatting the specter of systemic victimization by scapegoating the ‘woke’, BLM, LGBTQ, and women’s rights.
The sores from festering grievances burst open — “capitalism has been cast as the cause of human degradation”; “government-funded student loans caused the tuition explosion”; law enforcement and intelligence agencies are political sicarios. Such exaggerations distort facts and truths leaving behind outlandish equivalencies that only further energize political polarization.
Xenakis’ disingenuous attempt to solve the riddle of the midterm ‘red trickle’ by pinning the blame on Congress’ polarization and power fetish bypasses any reference to the fact that Republicans overwhelmingly are subservient to an autocrat determined to destroy democracy, one who prescribes lawlessness within all levels of government.
William Kolbe
Andover
