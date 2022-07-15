To the Editor:
After suffering through multiple letters to the editor from T. Xenakis, there are a few questionable items in his last diatribe.
Illegal immigration — is he talking about Ukrainians? We need emigres as they build up our country for the most part. I’m sure when his family came to America they didn’t want an isolated country. Oh, maybe he’s a native American.
Who should choose what a woman does with her own body, him, or an absent male? When a less than venerated Supreme Court made these insane decisions on a woman’s right to choose and giving permission for gun nuts to carry extensively, there seems to be a dichotomy at play here. Keep the kid but kill them at school.
As much as all of his “points” need to be addressed one of the most egregious is spouting that the Green New Deal is decades away. He must also have a residence out of this country.
Mr. Xenakis appears to buy into all of the propaganda and lies fostered by the Trump administration. We were definitely “careening in the wrong direction” with Trump at the helm, and still are with the ethically and morally challenged corrupt Republicans in the Congress.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
