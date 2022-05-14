To the editor:
The Royal Crest redevelopment team respectfully asks North Andover residents for their vote at Town Meeting at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday at North Andover High School.
When we first introduced ourselves to the town in the fall of 2017, we were encouraged to replace the existing 50-year-old complex with something“bold and innovative.” In reimagining Royal Crest, we were strongly advised to adhere very closely to the recently completed Town Master Plan, which called for the production of new housing, new affordable housing, revitalization along the Route 114 corridor, and growth that would be both environmentally sustainable and have a favorable tax impact on North Andover. As it turned out, the goals of the Town Master Plan lined up almost perfectly with our initial planning and aspirations for the property.
Over the last several years, the redevelopment team has met many times with residents and stakeholders and used their comments and suggestions to further guide and shape the project’s design. After presenting an initial design to the Planning Board in September of 2020, the team has since made many major changes to the project. They included, among other things, redesigned architecture that embraces North Andover’s history, increasing the setbacks from the surrounding neighborhoods and Route 114, preserving more existing trees on the property, adding public transit connections, and decreasing overall density and building heights.
More recently, we agreed to enter into a development agreement with the town, which will provide for new school construction, public and pedestrian safety enhancements, water and sewer improvements, and funds escrowed to measure the project’s impact in the future and to fund any remediation if necessary. The package of benefits to the town is valued at over $10 million.
We are pleased to have earned the support of the Select Board, the Finance Committee and the Affordable Housing Trust, among others. Just this past Sunday, we were pleased to receive the endorsement of The Eagle-Tribune. We hope that we’ve earned your support, too.
Please attend Town Meeting on May 17 and vote yes on Articles 28 and 29.
Jim Keefe
Principal, Trinity Financial
Boston
