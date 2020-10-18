To the editor:
Like many of the people of Atkinson, Plaistow, Hampstead and Kingston, I am tired. I am tired of the constant worry and frantic for the fate of our country.
I want our government, at all levels, to work for all of us.
When state legislators met at the Whittemore Center arena in June, some came prepared to work – to finish the people’s business that had been halted due to the pandemic.
But others came only to obstruct and throw away an entire year’s worth of work – scuttling bipartisan bills along with all the others.
While every other industry worked hard to catch up on the time and work lost to quarantine, our current representatives voted with their party against allowing a deadline extension, effectively blocking all 36 bills on the floor.
Nine of these bills had been heard in committees and approved by a majority of members, both Democrat and Republican. But Republicans, including our own representatives, refused to allow a vote on these bills – bills that members of their own party had approved in committee.
You cannot call for unity while joining in party-line obstruction aimed at preventing the House from carrying out its legislative duties.
As a state representative, I will commit to doing the work of the people and never allow partisan bickering to keep me from that promise.
I am asking your readers for their vote on Nov. 3.
Lisa DeMio
Hampstead