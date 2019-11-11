To the editor:
Does anyone look at the economies of countries with free health care? Those economies are in the tank. The stand of living does not come close to what it is here in America. Innovation is strangled. People who can afford to do so come here for health care.
These socialist promises will not work. Your grandparents left their homes to get away from socialism. Why are we going back to a failed system?
That’s not to mention the fact it will bankrupt the country. Even if you confiscated all of the wealth of billionaires, we cannot pay for it.
Thomas C. Parolisi
Haverhill