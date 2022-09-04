To the editor:
I am thrilled to support my friend and fellow Councilor Eunice Zeigler to serve as our next state senator for Methuen, Lawrence, and Haverhill.
Eunice is someone I have looked up to on the City Council and enjoyed working alongside.
She has been, and continues to be, an incredible advocate for our community. She is a very well-spoken, straightforward, driven, and intelligent woman.
Eunice is one of the most genuine and down-to-earth women I know. She has done tremendous work while being a part of the Methuen City Council, serving as our vice-chair and leading several committees.
In doing so, Eunice has proven to be a natural-born leader.
While spearheading the Methuen Day event, she found a way to keep it alive during the pandemic.
As she has driven many events, projects, committees, and other initiatives, she has shown that she has the ability to take charge and get things done.
She has proven to be fiscally responsible and always looks out for the community.
Eunice is a tremendous role model and is the best candidate to represent Methuen, Haverhill, and Lawrence. She will be the strongest advocate and voice for the community. She will never back down, and she will never quit fighting for us.
Over the past several years, Eunice has shown me — and more importantly, the city of Methuen — that she is the most qualified candidate to represent this new district. She will be the advocate and the leader we want and need.
Please join me on Tuesday, Sept. 6, by supporting and voting for Eunice Zeigler.
Allison Saffie
Methuen
