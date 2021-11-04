To the editor:
I encourage Derry Residents to come out to the Special Election on Dec. 7 to support Mary Eisner for state representative. It is time for Derry to rally around people who are reasonable, not radical!
The budget that our Republican Representatives passed, and that Jodi Nelson endorsed, used surplus dollars to hide a reduction in state aid to towns like Derry, while funneling millions in state dollars to support private schools. By putting private school funding in the budget, the Republicans bypassed the normal financial vetting that is required for a stand-alone bill.
As vice chair of the Derry Republicans, Jodi Nelson has been silent as our Derry state representatives have manufactured one issue after another to attack our libraries, our schools, our school board, and our town government. When they attack these groups, they are attacking members of our community — your neighbors, people who are committed to making Derry a better place.
They have succeeded in bringing adverse national publicity on Derry for their stand on LGBTQ and diversity issues. Not once has Jodi stood up for her neighbors who volunteer or work for the town of Derry.
Mary Eisner is opposed to income tax and sales tax; she also understands how the N.H. School Funding Formula works, and the importance of advocating for the town of Derry.
Please remember to vote for Mary Eisner on Dec. 7. She is reasonable, not radical!
Craig Cunningham
Derry, N.H.