To the Editor:
Any volunteer deserves a round applause from the citizens of our community, but the group that makes up the Methuen Athletic Improvement Commission should be recognized and congratulated for the selfless acts that have resulted in many of the improvements in our high school athletic programs.
Since its inception in 2015, this group has raised funds to donate uniforms, equipment, scoreboards, sound systems, and software to the teams of Methuen High School. Also, the MAIC was very instrumental in getting the stadium project up and running, providing any support the city requested.
As of this year, over $200,000 has been raised and used for these donations. Thank you to all those involved presently as well as in the past. This group is one reason that Methuen is a great place to live.
Bill Haneffant
Methuen
