To the Editor: The Eagle Tribune’s substantial coverage, and the continued outcry by the Methuen Mayor and City Council, about former Methuen police officer Sean Fountain implicate broader systemic failures of Massachusetts’ criminal justice agencies, in particular, the Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC).
Tribune articles present backdoor negotiations between the former Methuen Police Chief and the MPTC to skirt training requirements and cover up Fountain’s illegitimate status, as well as the MPTC’s unwillingness to fully and transparently cooperate in subsequent investigations.
Why does this matter? Successful completion of MPTC training is an officer certification requirement. The certifying agency, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST), relies on the MPTC’s assertions about an officer’s training history when deciding whether to certify that officer. In short, POST would have decided Fountain’s certification largely based on whatever information MPTC provided. By addressing their Wednesday letter to, among others, Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the POST, the Mayor and City Council astutely acknowledge this concerning reality.
Today, the Commonwealth has 9,494 officers certified by the POST. All empowered to arrest, search, and seize citizens because the MPTC made claims about their successful training. Apparently, MPTC is not interested in accurate reporting in this regard.
How many officers has the POST certified based on MPTC’s questionable information? How much will public confidence be eroded in our qualified officers? The MPTC’s role in the Methuen case indicates that the POST’s certification system is built upon a house of cards.
K.E. Wheeler Cambridge
