To the editor:
I was born on Columbus Day — a holiday surrounded by controversy.
Last year testimony against HB221, a bill seeking to adopt “Indigenous Peoples Day,” was based on opinion that little evidence of native American life exists in New Hampshire. No Mount Monadnock, Mount Chocorua, Lake Massabesic, artifacts at the Kearsarge Museum or tribal names of the lands or waterways of the Abenaki, Pennacook and Wabanaki peoples who stewarded the land we now inhabit.
Fortunately times are changing. Notably over 100 cities, towns and college campuses celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, including Durham and Keene. Eleven states have resolved to recognize the holiday honoring the struggles and tragedies endured by Native Americans consequent to colonization, genocide and forced assimilation, as well as their contributions to the shared story of America.
Rep. Deb Haaland, of New Mexico, is a Native American woman currently serving in Congress. Native activists have succeeded in Supreme Court cases arguing against the stereotypical use of Indian mascots. They have sought the reinterpretation of ancient treaties; protection of sacred burial grounds and vital water sources against pipelines; forced closures of polluting mines; and reclaimed fishing rights.
President George W. Bush is credited with saying, “A great nation does not hide its history. It faces its flaws and corrects them.”
By honoring with gratitude the legacy of indigenous people, New Hampshire can become a more inclusive community.
By supporting HB221 and adopting Indigenous Peoples Day we can teach our children to value the worth and dignity of all people and be responsible for truth and justice.
Ann Podlipny
Chester