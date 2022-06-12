To the Editor:
I know that New Hampshire values liberty and freedom — including the ability to make personal, reproductive health decisions. I felt betrayed when Governor Sununu signed the first abortion ban in New Hampshire’s modern history last year. He chose to ignore patients, providers, and the majority of Granite Staters and the people of New Hampshire were needlessly harmed by an ultrasound mandate and lack of exceptions to the 24-week ban for six months.
New Hampshire has a long history of upholding reproductive freedom, but Governor Sununu and other anti-abortion lawmakers changed that.
I’m grateful for the brave storytellers who spoke out against Sununu’s abortion ban and successfully fought to add an exception for fatal fetal diagnoses to the 24-week ban. Their efforts resulted in the passage of HB 1609, a bill that lessens the harm of New Hampshire’s abortion ban and repeals the unnecessary ultrasound requirement.
The bottom line is that these anti-abortion laws shouldn’t have been adopted in the first place. With the end of Roe v. Wade coming this summer, now is the time to continue to take action to protect and expand abortion access — to be there for our community across New England and to stay informed. I urge you to get involved with or donate to New Hampshire’s local abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center, and Lovering Health Center.
Sofia Piazza
Haverhill
