To the Editor:
With extremists co-opting the N.H. Republican Party and the governor’s signing and vetoing bills willy-nilly, we have begun to experience the dire consequences of their actions.
In their rush to put more guns and rifles on the streets, they have removed nearly every precaution against putting those weapons in the wrong hands.
Limiting background checks, ending local permitting and allowing guns in more public spaces – including schools, parks, concerts, stores, churches and polling places – have made us less safe!
Now that HB1178 is law, we no longer follow any federal law designed to help prevent gun abuse. It’s illegal to own a machine gun in the U.S., but that’s a federal law. It’s not illegal in N.H. Carrying firearms into a school also is okay. Federal law says no, but we don’t follow such laws in N.H.
This new law is confusing for law enforcement. Several county sheriffs recently called on the attorney general for clarification about when they are permitted to respond.
The answer given is “when someone feels threatened and calls the police.”
Next question is: What is considered a threat?
Since N.H. lawmakers believe so strongly in the right to bear arms, they have made it easier for everyone to do so. “Stand your ground!” is their mantra, “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
So, who is the good guy? Well, he or she is the one wearing the white hat of course!
Carla Billingham
Salem, N.H.
