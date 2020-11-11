To the editor:
Now that election season has come to a close, we should all take a minute to thank the local officials, town clerks and volunteers who made it happen safely for our communities.
As a volunteer for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s campaign, I visited Plaistow’s Town Hall each week through Election Day. I was routinely impressed by the professionalism and dedication the staff there put toward making sure the election proceeded safely, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
I also visited Newton’s town clerk once, and I was likewise impressed by how seriously the staff took protocols for COVID-19 while maintaining an upbeat attitude and a commitment to serving their community.
These officials all had to carry out the ordinary duties of their jobs on top of processing an enormous wave of absentee ballots this year. Across the state and the country, our local officials should all be commended for their diligence.
Likewise, we should extend massive thanks to volunteers from across the political spectrum who took time out of their lives to volunteer at the polls on Election Day.
This is a massive contribution to our democracy in ordinary times; during the pandemic, we should be particularly grateful that our neighbors are willing to risk their health in order to make sure we are all able to vote.
It is easy to see political opponents everywhere right now, but it’s clear that, regardless of who we voted for, we all have the same goal of making our towns and our state better.
We owe huge gratitude to all the people who dedicated their time this year to make sure that happened.
Ian Opolski
Plaistow