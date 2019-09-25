To the editor:
During a drive on on a recent evening, I located a source of constant loud music that can be heard well into the early morning hours in the Mt. Vernon area: Pemberton Park.
Thanks to the Lawrence Police Department, Mayor Dan Rivera, and City Councilor Dave Abdoo, I believe it's finally on their radar and will be resolved. (If not, you'll hear more from me.) But the bigger problem is the conditions at Pemberton Park.
I was appalled at the number of box trucks (commercial vehicles), automobiles and garbage that have cluttered this public area. The gazebo is used as a sleeping platform for the homeless, and a congregation of at least 50 people were present.
It may be time to have a curfew, a dedicated officer/security, and a surveillance camera system.
What a shame that the taxpayers of Massachusetts have paid for funding to improve the area of the city's river in this "historical" location, and it has come to this deplorable condition.
I would advise anyone to take a pass through and see what this area has become. I can only imagine what other "poisonous" wastes are being dumped into the Merrimack River here.
Where are all these local non-profit organizations now?
Sorry for the rant, but after driving through the other night, I really got a "reality slap,” and it's disturbing — as well it should be.
Brian Durkin
Lawrence