To the editor:
I just want to take a moment to ask your readers to please reach out to our members of Congress and ask them to oppose any cuts to Medicare Advantage. Congress is currently working to find creative ways to pay for the federal budget and looking to cut funding to programs like Medicare Advantage. With all the other areas in the budget to make cuts, I don’t know why Congress would want to make changes to this healthcare option millions of seniors rely on.
My husband and I retired several years ago and have been on a Medicare Advantage healthcare plan ever since. We are relatively healthy but have had to rely on this coverage for our regular doctor visits, prescription drugs, and yearly eye exams. The program delivers as advertised, it really is a one-stop-shop for all our healthcare needs, it works exactly like the private health care plan had when we were working. We have our same doctor, visit the same pharmacy, go to the same eye-care center without needing separate plans and it’s all covered.
I sincerely hope our members of Congress know how wonderful this program is and work to avoid making any cuts that would impact this program.
Paula Lambert
Salem, N.H.