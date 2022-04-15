To the Editor:
As Pinkerton’s new acting Equestrian coach I have to admit I’m beyond proud of this team for pulling together and never giving up! Their determination and grit to get things done with a smile is without a doubt, second to none.
As most look forward to sleeping in and relaxing over the weekend these dedicated equestrians are up and at it! At about 4 a.m. and a brisk 30 degrees to start they head out to feed, prep, load, and head to their first NHHSET show for a long day ahead of them because, rain or shine, they ride. Of course it not only rained; we had hail, thunder, lightning and lots of pouring rain.
Many are still brand-new or just meeting their 1,000-lb. equine teammate and had to learn that horse or pony and their patterns, tests, and courses within a week! Despite the show nerves and being beyond everyone’s comfort zones they saddled up and managed to pull it off.
Part of NHHSET's vision is to encourage these equestrians to do everything as a team and independent from coaches, trainers, and parents. But for safety, of course, someone is always within reach.
Lots of great moments and memories as well as what to improve on next time. I for one can’t wait and have started counting down the days for our next NHHSET show!
Heather Evans
Derry
