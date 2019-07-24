To the editor:
I am writing in response to The Sunday Eagle-Tribune editorial of July 14, “Turning the page from the gas disaster.”
On behalf of the employees of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, I thank you for recognizing the efforts of our employees and for your thoughtful view on the Merrimack Valley restoration effort.
We realize that we have a long way to go in our journey to rebuild trust with our customers, communities and stakeholders, but it is reassuring to our employees to see that their hard work over the last 10 months is making a difference.
It meant a lot to our employees to see that statement in The Eagle-Tribune, especially because you are such an important voice for the communities we serve.
Thank you.
Mark Kempic
President and Chief Operating Officer
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts