To the Editor:
The next time you fill your tank at the gas station and pay obscene prices that cut even further into your family budget – make sure you thank Sen. Diana Dizoglio of Methuen, along with 29 other Democrats in the Massachusetts State Senate.
Sen. Dizoglio felt that the 24-cent savings per gallon to you is a “gimmick,” the new term for elected representatives who are out of touch and tone deaf to their constituency.
This happens while the pigs at the trough (I mean state elected officials) continue to receive a gasoline stipend even when they don’t travel to work, which has been for over 700 days under the guise of Covid theater.
The argument that the state “can’t afford it” is a lie. The state has current excess revenue exceeding $700 million. Where is that money going? I think we all know, and it isn’t coming back to you – ever – just keep paying and shut up serfs.
Connecticut suspended the gas tax to alleviate some of the pain there, the good news is New Hampshire will soon follow.
The shopping trips to New Hampshire will continue to grow, and now to buy gas, too.
Over 45,000 people have left Massachusetts over the last two years – and Beacon Hill wonders why.
Maybe it’s because our politicians are tone deaf, and through their ignorance of what a working family goes through, they are turning Massachusetts from the cradle of liberty to the grave of liberty.
John Jeffries
Haverhill
