To the editor:
Christian Wade’s article, “Reliable back-up power sought for sewage plants “(Oct. 27, 2021) accurately reports on events of 2017 when the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District (GLSD) lost power, resulting in the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated wastewater to the Merrimack River.
What Mr. Wade totally missed, however, is that for more than two years now, GLSD has had the very back up power generation capability he says is still missing.
In 2017, on the day that record rainfall hit the Merrimack Valley and a massive blackout left GLSD without power to treat it, GLSD was already in full construction of a $30 million upgrade that included a power generation facility capable of self-powering GLSD’s treatment plant – a project that was completed in 2019. Just months later, a 3-megawatt emergency generator, sufficient to power the pumping station when grid power is unavailable, came online. These dramatic improvements were accurately covered by Bill Kirk — “Sanitary District going off the grid?” (Dec. 17, 2019) and more recently by Will Broaddus — “GLSD serves as model for energy savings” (Sept. 24, 2021). Both articles were published by the Eagle Tribune.
Mr. Wade’s article would have been the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the enormous progress made by GLSD and the existing emergency power capabilities in Lowell and Haverhill to cut wastewater discharge due to blackouts, but instead left the reader thinking that we are ill equipped to continue our operation during a power outage.
Cheri Cousens
North Andover