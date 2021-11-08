To the editor:
The social ills writer is right on.
To relate the violence we see throughout the country to that reasoning is not what is going on.
Our government sits and debates issues that are soft and unimportant at this time. Voting rights, climate change, move the chair over here, and more nonsense.
When will they sit and discuss the movies and TV violence that is shown. When will they sit and discuss where the FCC is in actually doing something to stop these Hollywood people from making such violent movies.
I sat in total horror when just seeing the ad for the movie “Halloween Kills.” To label it as scary was ridiculous.
The violence was extreme and just disgusting to watch.
I can only hope that teenagers or even children were not allowed to see it. I have written to the FCC with concern about this.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead, N.H.