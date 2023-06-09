Use discretion, not the law
A fellow writer says: “Keep our children out of it.” That is fine in many circumstances, but not all and not necessarily on this topic. Because some parents may not approve, does not mean it has to be banned for all. Discretion I believe is key more so than law enforcement.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
MAGA Republicans ‘dangerous and blustering’
Hilarious! The characterization of MAGA-landers as Neanderthals by Kim Casey was great. I picture Trumpers, and assorted evangelical Christians as having underdeveloped brains, smail heads, big browed, grunting, bleating, and belching. They are a very small but very loud and dangerous minority led by Cromagnum Men, a more advanced animal. The Proud Boys, Neo Nazi Skinheads, Oath Keepers, embarrassed by their own lack of education and reasoning skills, they bluster their way with distorted lives.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Taxpayers are losers in Haverhill election
Common sense lost in this election for the debt exclusion (in Haverhill). We could have shared the debt when we vote on the Whitter Vo-Tech next year instead of taxing the citizens. I guess we didn’t learn from the Hale Hospital debt. $400 x 20 = $8,000, plus annual tax increase each year. I was just trying to be smarter with my tax money.
David Muldowney Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.