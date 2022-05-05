Dads need vasectomies
I can’t believe the packed Supreme Court is going back in time. If they are going to take away woman’s rights, then all deadbeat dads must be required to undergo a vasectomy!
Women do have choices
There are a multitude of “choices” women can make to ensure they don’t become pregnant, from contraceptives to abstinence. When they fail at making the right choice the next step should not be taking a human life. I’d like liberals to explain if women have so much “control of their bodies” why there would ever be a single unwanted pregnancy?
Lock up the SCOTUS leaker
Breyer’s staff leaked the draft? What a silly theory. More likely is the Sotomayor clerk that leaked Breyer’s retirement — to pave the way for another far-left activist lightweight, Ketanji Brown Jackson, being rushed onto the court before Democrats disappear as a national party in November — leaked this draft as well, to whip up the progressive mob. Lock him up.
Sen. Warren ‘hysterical’
Senator Warren is making a fool of herself with her hysterical screaming and threatening. She does not represent me.
SCOTUS has no impact on Mass.
I was just reading in the Tribune about people protesting in Andover regarding a SCOTUS ruling that hasn’t even been released yet. You do realize that nothing in terms of abortion rights will change in Massachusetts, right? The decisions regarding abortion will be returned to the people of the states. Massachusetts will not change any existing laws regarding abortion.
Stop the madness!
Isn’t it interesting how the left is concerned with Supreme Court supposed decision (through leaking outraged liberals), and the right is concerned with the fact that government elected officials leaked out the information. Now it will be the center of attention for upcoming November elections. Don’t let the distraction fool you. Vote Republican and stop the madness!
Far left are communists
In China and Russia the only news the people hear is what the government wants them to hear. That is what the far-left Democrats want is for us to only hear what they want us to hear. That is not free speech, it is communism. That is not what we are.
Dems can’t make decisions
Senators like Elizabeth Warren never have to make a decision! It’s easy to be one of 100! Joe Biden hid in the Senate for decades and now that he needs to make decisions we find he is incapable! Let’s not make that mistake again in 2024!
Open your eyes
To “Dodged a bullet”: If Trump was still president this situation never would have started! So you cleared the White House of your so-called despot! What a bargain we have now! Borders overrun, the price of everything through the roof! Yeah, that was a great bargain! Open your eyes!
