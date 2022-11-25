Spirit of Thanksgiving lives on
1620, Plimouth. Jesus smiled. Two different peoples gathered together to celebrate harvest with food and love. Overjoyed, God thought, they finally did it! THEN, the snake crawled in dragging his pals $, corruption and politics to bastardize the Pilgrims and the Indians. Remember the love of the first Thanksgiving. Feast on turkey 1620 Plimouth-style and give peace on earth another try. God bless!
Debra Cunningham
Lawrence
