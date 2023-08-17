Why pronouns instead of names?
Why do some of today’s youth feel so inadequate that they abandon their given name for a pronoun. Their parents looking forward to their birth spent months poring over books of baby names, family names and names they liked only to have their precious child demand to be called by a pronoun. Parents, grandparents, teachers and all who know them have to abide by their wishes. Are they crazy or are we for going along with this?
Marilyn Carney Lawrence
Trump no different than Democrats
President Trump is getting indicted every day, for protesting an election, while Democrats Hillary Clinton and Stacy Abrams among others both did the same exact thing, and worse. And nothing happened to them at all. But then, they are both Democrats. Did anybody expect anything different??
Ron Dionne Haverhill
Climate change initiatives will be our downfall
Climate change initiatives initiated by the Biden administration will be the downfall of the United States. It’s not the initiatives themselves that will cause the demise of the U.S. economy but rather the speed in which they are to be completed. Goods and services will be unaffordable to a large majority of the country. Inflation will be rampant. There needs to be a more systematic institution of climate initiatives; not a haphazard rush for implementation.
Steven Zottu Bradford
