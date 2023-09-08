McNulty’s world is scary
This McNutly guy is from a place where cities are full of (in his words) raving lunatics and open air asylum seeker drug markets. I walk through Boston and I see happy friendly people of all shapes, colors, and sizes sipping lemonade, splashing in the fountains, photographing people, memorials, plants, and landmarks. Folks riding bikes, shopping, dining, boating, touring, having a wonderful day. Windham, New Hampshire must be awful.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Check your work, ET editors!
In light of the front page headline that ran regarding voters deciding on eliminating the MCAS exams: It sure seems like a bad idea if The Eagle -Tribune editors do not even know the difference between scrapping and scraping.
Alexandra Coakley North Andover
