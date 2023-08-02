Opinion is too strongly-worded
Mr. McNulty now says this is the worst federal government ever. Because of an interest rate hike it seems? Hoover administration and the great depression? Nope. Secession of the south to keep slavery? Nope. Trail of Tears with Native American slaughter and relocation to wastelands? Nope. Because he is unhappy about something trivial, in his words, this is the worst ever, no doubt about it. I and others strongly disagree.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Biden causing ‘destruction of working class’
Democrats just look tawdry trying to explain away the destruction of the working class by “Bidenomics” and the growing scandal clouds over the Biden presidency. Their brand will not recover from this progressive-driven fever swamp for decades.
Nick McNulty Windham
Trump in 2024
Donald J Trump gave us the greatest economy in U.S. history. Joe Biden gas-hammered the American people (intentionally from day one) into the ground. Trump is the only person (not bought and paid for) who can get us out of this disastrous situation. We as Americans need to stand by and support him.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
More and more restaurants are closing
When I have to cook I make reservations. It’s getting harder to do as the following restaurants have permanently closed: Angela’s-Saugus, Barking Dog-Haverhill, Brick & Ash, Fireside, Grill Next Door, Jocelyn’s, Joe Fish-Reading, Krueger’s, NYAJoe’s-Methuen, Skips’s, Portside and Vera’s. Too bad the economy was not better and then someone could have taken over these long-time establishments.
Steven Comei Haverhill
