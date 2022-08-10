Not in your backyard
Now that DC is getting many of the migrants, the mayor is asking for help from the National Guard. Border states like Texas and Arizona have been dealing with this for many years. When it affects you, now you start to care.
Unions voting Democrat are ‘suckers’
There go American Democrats with their ludicrously named “Inflation Reduction Bill of 2022,” looking out for the American working class again. Driving thousands of manufacturing jobs back overseas where they were before the Trump years, hiring an army of new IRS agents to scrutinize the Venmo records of the working class, and creating a slush fund for the Chinese manufactured junk green technology lobby. They have a word for any private sector union members still voting Democrat — suckers!
Supreme Court ignores precedents
The U.S. Supreme Court has shown that prior court decisions do not count. Why should citizens and courts respect decisions from this court? Clearly, decisions are not to be regarded as either relevant or lasting. This court does not respect either tradition or prior judgement.
Pelosi’s trip was self-serving
Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Asia was purely self-serving. She wants to have a “legacy”, but House Speakers don’t make foreign policy, Presidents do. If she really cared about Democracy, she’d be fighting against the violations of our first and second amendments rights favored by so many in the Democrat party.
Trump’s a liar; Biden’s the president
To the Deniers: I am totally astounded when I hear these people countrywide spreading conspiracy theories and denying the results of the 2020 election. What happened to you? When did your brain snap? Were you always like that? Please go get help. Trump is a racist liar, Biden is President.
State Police should take over Lawrence
Maybe the State Police should take over for Lawrence when it comes to cars with expired, rejected, or none at all — both stickers and registrations. Seeing the LPD has more than once stated they don’t want to make waves, Massachusetts has laws and I thought Lawrence was part of Massachusetts.
Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan self-serving
I’m pretty sure that The Tribune has lost their collective minds with their opinion by defending Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to make a point about Trumps “quest”? Please spare the already brainwashed minions, the real reason was to secure her investments in the semiconductor NVIDIA.
Methuen officials leave residents ‘in the dark’
Many thanks to Sid Harris to his letter to the editor. He hit the nail directly on the the head with his truths about the city officials of Methuen. The residents are always kept in the dark and notified after the fact. Something has to be done.
