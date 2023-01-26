Too many gun laws
Here we go again, in the wake of mass shootings committed by whack jobs with illegally obtained weapons, victimizing defenseless, forcibly disarmed citizens in states with Draconian gun control laws, the Democrat party calls for more Draconian gun control laws. There’s a reason why the only thing harder to find than a legal gun store in California, Massachusetts and New York is an available one-way U-Haul rental today.
Nick McNulty Windham, N.H.
Stand your ground and stop the steal. A high-ranking Haverhill employee works many years, at top pay with benefits that many would die for, such as a city vehicle, housing stipend, sick time and vacation buy back, overtime, etc., facing mandatory retirement at age 65, and within 30 days of said date, files for disability. Now that’s a ‘thank-you’ if I’ve ever seen one.
Tom Riley Bradford
