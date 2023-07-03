Writer uses insults, not facts
When writers like Kim Casey turn away from truths, ignore facts because they don’t agree with their way of lopsided thinking, and disregard what is right there in front of them, the only way for them to make their incorrect point is to Insult, Insult, Insult.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead
Trumpers not ‘stupid,’ just ‘empty’
The comments by Kim Casey about Trumpers was on the money. Though it was over the top calling them dense and stupid, I prefer to call Trumpers uninformed. I try to get along with them. But find them intellectually empty. The groups that sit at Haverhill Dunkin Donuts airing “White” grievances do not have a master’s degree among them and only one admits to a college degree and he is questionable. Uninformed, unimaginative, intellectually empty.
Michael Veves Haverhill
SCOTUS made good call on student loans
Hooray for the Supreme Court in it’s ruling on student loans. Why should taxpayers have to be made to pay for these loans, “written off” by Joey the incompetent misfit. These college students got the loan and signed an agreement that they would make the payments and pay it off. What about all the other millions of Americans that previously got student loans, and paid those loans off themselves without any help from politicians (dimocrats) looking for easy votes during the next election. And many millions of Americans fully agree with this.
Ron Dionne Haverhill
