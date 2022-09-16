Officer needs to be ‘put in place’
The officer wasn’t put on leave because he “spoke to the press.” He is on leave because he “demanded to speak to the mayor” and made threats to “show up at the mayor’s private residence.” Who did he think he was? Some officers need to be put in their place.
Thanks for the bills, Joe
This could be the most expensive winter of our lives. Thanks Joe and the libs who voted for him.
Build the wall; stop ‘illegals’
You want to make legal immigration possible by letting illegals into the country through open borders? Are you kidding me? Legal immigration is already possible: It means you come into this country legally not illegally. There are people waiting to come in the right way legally, and you want to allow illegals in? What does that say to the ones trying to come in the right way? It’s against the law and a crime to be here illegally and no one is doing anything about it. Instead people like yourself want to reward them with jobs. There are plenty of workers in this country. Build the wall.
Don’t speak of ‘abortion rights’
I don’t get it! Women choose to take an unpleasant medical procedure to take away life and call it “freedom to choose” when there are so many birth control methods they can choose from — and men also. Politicians who run on ‘abortion rights’ never speak of it. It doesn’t get vote.
Cruz off target
MAGA Sen. Ted Cruz once gushed over the Russian military’s machismo, while ridiculing our military’s diversity. “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea,” Cruz sneered. Well, Ukraine’s military is almost one-quarter female. The Russian troops fleeing them: all male. Perhaps a non-woke, machismo drenched military is not the best idea, either.
Send liberals to Florida
After dropping off illegal immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard, it’s rumored liberal Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker is seeking revenge on Florida governor Ron Desantis. Charlie is rounding up a plane full of Massachusetts liberals to drop them all off in Florida.
What is wrong with people?
Please stop throwing your trash out on the streets! Take it with you and dispose of it properly! What is happening to society?
I live 3 houses down off of Merrimack Street in Methuen. I can hear music from cars inside my home. Please be considerate! Turn it down so only you can hear it!
Mixed message at Martha’s Vineyard
It was uproarious to listen to the Massachusetts politician stumble and fumble their words in reaction to the migrants sent to the Vineyard. Pretending a welcome with looks that projected otherwise.
Left wing flip-floppers
Ever notice how left-wing governors, district attorneys and prosecutors all join the chorus of calling voter ID and verification laws “racist” until they are in a recall election? Then, they all become voter ID hawks and pay armies of lawyers to challenge signatures to disenfranchise opponents.
