Don’t let Trump near Washington
If Trump were still president, as Michael O’Neill wishes, then Ukraine would be lost to Putin, and NATO disbanded. Then Putin would have continued eastward.
Poland knows how desperate this is and has extended great help to Ukraine.
Trump’s occupancy of the White House was destructive not only to this country, but worldwide. We cannot afford to have an isolationist viewpoint, or Trump anywhere near Washington again.
Trump stated that only crooks employed the 5th amendment which he did over 400 times recently. O’Neill should also state why Biden should be impeached.
Sandra Brown Merrimac, MA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.